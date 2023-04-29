Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$103.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.75.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 4.7 %
TSE:BBD.B opened at C$58.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$74.43.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
