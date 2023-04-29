Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$103.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.75.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$58.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.01. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$74.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

