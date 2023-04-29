Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.98. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$11.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.03.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.67 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.6292135 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

