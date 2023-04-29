Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CU. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Canadian Utilities and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.07.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$39.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$33.24 and a 52-week high of C$41.94.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.04). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3212405 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 86.89%.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.