New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.57.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.42. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.97.

About New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$221.04 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.0262721 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

