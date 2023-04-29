Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Increased to C$1,350.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1,166.67.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$946.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$908.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$820.79. The company has a market cap of C$21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$612.00 and a 52-week high of C$956.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$96.61 by C$9.73. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 143.7839117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total value of C$943,857.50. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.