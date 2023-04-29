Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$60.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.14.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$42.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$36.38 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.92 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.3726994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

