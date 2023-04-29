Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.82.

Definity Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$29.83 and a 12-month high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.08. Definity Financial had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of C$851.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.3454774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

