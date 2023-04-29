Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.14.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SU opened at C$42.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.05. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$36.38 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.92 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.3726994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

