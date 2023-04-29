Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$19.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTL. CIBC upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.80.

Shares of MTL opened at C$15.01 on Friday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$10.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.23. Mullen Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of C$502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$496.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.1996792 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

