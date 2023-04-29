Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to C$215.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCN. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$175.00.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at C$188.46 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$148.05 and a 12 month high of C$196.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$186.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$183.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.49 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 11.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 7.9829876 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

