First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.21.

FM stock opened at C$32.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$39.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6693069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

