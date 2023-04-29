Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Lowered to C$220.00 at Barclays

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$223.20.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC opened at C$204.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$170.82 and a 52-week high of C$209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$195.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$197.34.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.58 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 13.0058404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

