Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
MTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price target on Mullen Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.80.
Mullen Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$15.01 on Friday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$10.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76.
Mullen Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
