Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.80.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$15.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$10.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.98.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$496.70 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.1996792 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

