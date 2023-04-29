North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at CIBC

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised shares of North American Construction Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.72.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NOA opened at C$26.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. The company has a market cap of C$724.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.82. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$26.14.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$233.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$204.70 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.3423006 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Company insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

