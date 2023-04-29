Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$8.10 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from an underperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.64.

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$12.33.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.22. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.6368159 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

