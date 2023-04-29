North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.72.

NOA stock opened at C$26.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$724.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.37. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of C$233.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$204.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.3423006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

