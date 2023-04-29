NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NWH.UN. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.36.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.63. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$8.02 and a one year high of C$13.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

