TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

USCT opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKB Critical Technologies 1

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

