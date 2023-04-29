Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Rises By 31.8%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VersaBank Trading Down 0.4 %

VersaBank stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.48. VersaBank has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 58,842 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 201,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of VersaBank by 45.4% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.