Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sells 5,042 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,149.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRTO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Huber Research lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 78.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Criteo by 169.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Criteo by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Criteo by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

