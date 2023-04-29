Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Medtronic stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

