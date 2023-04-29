AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Raised to £140 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £135 ($168.60) to £140 ($174.85) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £130 ($162.36) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($158.61) to £119 ($148.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($134.88) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £119.32 ($149.02).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £117.46 ($146.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,399 ($117.38) and a 52-week high of £123.92 ($154.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £110.57. The stock has a market cap of £182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,909.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($2.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,058.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

