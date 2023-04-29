StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SVI. TD Securities lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

