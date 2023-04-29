Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells 18,795 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) Director John S. Hendricks sold 18,795 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $20,862.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,988.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.05 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.17). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 85.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.