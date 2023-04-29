Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells 18,795 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) Director John S. Hendricks sold 18,795 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $20,862.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,988.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CuriosityStream Price Performance
NASDAQ CURI opened at $1.05 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.17). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.