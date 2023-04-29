Brokers Set Expectations for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -665.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $36.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,450.00%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.