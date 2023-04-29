Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Precision Drilling Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $4.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.48. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $10.99 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

Shares of PDS opened at $49.73 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $682.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.38.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($1.71). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $376.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 537,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179,865 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,762 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 127,691 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

