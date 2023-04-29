Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HMST. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

HomeStreet stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $183 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $42.56.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

