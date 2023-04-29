Zacks Research Comments on Syneos Health, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Syneos Health’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Syneos Health Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.