Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Lifted by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2025 earnings at $12.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $125.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.58. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $109.05 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after buying an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after buying an additional 380,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

