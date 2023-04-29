Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCPH. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,625 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,769,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 402,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,620,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

