Brokers Issue Forecasts for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.50). The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

