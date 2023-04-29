BeiGene, Ltd. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BeiGene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($13.03) per share.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 302.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

