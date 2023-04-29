Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Increased by Zacks Research

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce stock opened at $198.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 944.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.19 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,856 shares of company stock worth $9,004,949 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

