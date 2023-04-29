Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

PDS stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.38. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($1.71). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $376.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 537,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 179,865 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,762 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Precision Drilling by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 127,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,386 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

