Lloyds Banking Group plc Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lloyds Banking Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,176,000 after buying an additional 3,449,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,102 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150,123 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 26,795,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 828,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.