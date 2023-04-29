Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

APOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $947.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl bought 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

