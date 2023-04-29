FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will earn ($13.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($12.94). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.82) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2027 earnings at ($15.36) EPS.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.15.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.