Genenta Science S.p.A. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Genenta Science in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genenta Science’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Genenta Science Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of Genenta Science

GNTA opened at $6.00 on Friday. Genenta Science has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genenta Science stock. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.25% of Genenta Science at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genenta Science

(Get Rating)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.