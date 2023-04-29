Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Cut by Analyst

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NetApp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.24.

Shares of NTAP opened at $62.89 on Friday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

