Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Sells $382,659.12 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $382,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $26.06 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.