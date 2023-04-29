PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in April

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

PTNDY stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29.

Get PT Vale Indonesia Tbk alerts:

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration, mining, processing, storage and operations in all stages for nickel and associated ores, minerals, metals, and mineral products. It also focuses in logistics, energy, and steelmaking. The company was founded on July 25, 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.