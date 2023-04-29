Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Short Interest Update

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 13,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $33.17 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

