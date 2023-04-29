Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 29,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $24.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.07%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.