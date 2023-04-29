Short Interest in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Decreases By 14.0%

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also

