Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 1,083,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.7 days.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

PMNXF stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Ltd. engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

