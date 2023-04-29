Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,204,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 3,717,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,683.0 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Down 2.2 %

QUBSF opened at $4.40 on Friday. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

