Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,204,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 3,717,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,683.0 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Down 2.2 %
QUBSF opened at $4.40 on Friday. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
