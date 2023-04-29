Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,465,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.7 days.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKIUF stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Parkland has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate. The Canada segment operates and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

