P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

P&F Industries Price Performance

Shares of PFIN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. P&F Industries has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

P&F Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of P&F Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

