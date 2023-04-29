Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

